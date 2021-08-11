Watch Heat’s Max Strus drain 2OT, sudden death game-winner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS — At Summer League, nobody is rooting for overtime.

But if it gets there, everyone pretty much roots for double overtime, which is sudden death. It’s random and an insane way to end a game, which makes it perfect for Las Vegas.

The Heat and Grizzlies went to double OT Wednesday. Miami’s Max Strus grabbed the opening tip, walked up, and drained the game-winner to end it.

Max Strus pulls up and drills the triple to win it for the @MiamiHEAT in sudden death double overtime! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/jQAMp4m7Os — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2021

From inside the arena… Max Strus fires for the @MiamiHEAT sudden death double OT win! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/PJUnwEqtPs — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2021

That shot led to the best dad joke Tweet of the day.

We cannot get more Strus because we've already reached Max Strus — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) August 11, 2021

Strus had 32 points in the game and shot 7-of-17 from 3 (41.2%). Through two games, the undrafted guard out of DePaul who is entering his third NBA season, has looked like someone Erik Spoelstra is going to have to find minutes for this season. Strus has been too good for Summer League.