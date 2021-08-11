Nets GM “confident” Harden, Irving will have contract extensions by start of camp

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant got his four-year, $198 million contract extension to stay with the Brooklyn Nets — and you can argue that was the best signing of the offseason.

In a press conference announcing that deal, Nets GM Bobby Marks said extensions for James Harden and Kyrie Irving — who are both eligible — are coming along and should be done before the start of training camp.

Marks is confident Kyrie Irving and James Harden will be extended by camp. #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) August 11, 2021

Nets GM Sean Marks said that the Nets are talking to Kyrie Irving and James Harden about contract extensions. Marks said he is “confident” by the time training camp starts, Brooklyn’s ‘Big 3’ will be under contract with the Nets long-term. Durant already signed his extension. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 11, 2021

This was expected. Extending all three was a priority for the Nets this offseason.

Harden and Irving are clear max players, there’s no discussion there. This means a max extension for Harden is four years, $161.1 million, and for Irving it is four years, $181.6 million.

When this gets crazy expensive is the back end of the deal: In 2026, each of the three players would make more than $50 million per season.

But these extensions are not about 2026 as much as 2022, 2023, and 2024 — with those three superstars and a solid supporting cast (Patty Mills is a great addition), the Nets will be serious contenders for a title the next few years. So long as they can stay healthy.

The Nets and owner Joe Tsai knew the costs when they brought in Harden to join Durant and Irving; this is all just the cost of doing business and chasing a ring.