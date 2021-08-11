Nets GM “confident” Harden, Irving will have contract extensions by start of camp

By Kurt HelinAug 11, 2021, 12:58 PM EDT
Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
0 Comments

Kevin Durant got his four-year, $198 million contract extension to stay with the Brooklyn Nets — and you can argue that was the best signing of the offseason.

In a press conference announcing that deal, Nets GM Bobby Marks said extensions for James Harden and Kyrie Irving — who are both eligible — are coming along and should be done before the start of training camp.

This was expected. Extending all three was a priority for the Nets this offseason.

Harden and Irving are clear max players, there’s no discussion there. This means a max extension for Harden is four years, $161.1 million, and for Irving it is four years, $181.6 million.

When this gets crazy expensive is the back end of the deal: In 2026, each of the three players would make more than $50 million per season.

But these extensions are not about 2026 as much as 2022, 2023, and 2024 — with those three superstars and a solid supporting cast (Patty Mills is a great addition), the Nets will be serious contenders for a title the next few years. So long as they can stay healthy.

The Nets and owner Joe Tsai knew the costs when they brought in Harden to join Durant and Irving; this is all just the cost of doing business and chasing a ring.

Here is more on the Nets

Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden
NBA Power Rankings, summer edition: Everyone is chasing the Nets
Spencer Dinwiddie
Report: Spencer Dinwiddie’s Wizards contract includes $1 bonus for...
Men's Basketball Medal Ceremony: Day 15
Durant named Tokyo Olympics MVP; Doncic joins him on all-tournament team