Kings fully guaranteeing Damian Jones’, partially guaranteeing Chimezie Metu’s salaries

By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT
Kings center Damian Jones
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Kings re-signed starting center Richaun Holmes. They traded for a backup center in Tristan Thompson. They signed another backup center in Alex Len. Marvin Bagley III is still in Sacramento and could be considered a center.

Now, the Kings are at least somewhat securing fourth- and fifth-string centers in Damian Jones and Chimezie Metu.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

Jones will earn a minimum salary. Half Metu’s minimum salary is now guaranteed, which the Kings would have done only if they thought there’s a solid chance he’ll stick.

So, neither move is highly impactful.

But it’s still surprising Sacramento will guarantee more money to both, especially the 26-year-old Jones, with so much depth at center

More on the Kings

2021 California Classic Summer League: Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors
Notes from Day 2 of Las Vegas Summer League: Jonathan Kuminga is something
Pascal Siakam in Toronto Raptors v Sacramento Kings
Report: Kings, feeling pressure from owner Vivek Ranadive, trying to trade...
San Antonio Spurs v Sacramento Kings
Kings re-sign forward Maurice Harkless for two-years, $9 million