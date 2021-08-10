Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kings re-signed starting center Richaun Holmes. They traded for a backup center in Tristan Thompson. They signed another backup center in Alex Len. Marvin Bagley III is still in Sacramento and could be considered a center.

Now, the Kings are at least somewhat securing fourth- and fifth-string centers in Damian Jones and Chimezie Metu.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

Confirmed that Kings have guarantee Damian Jones' contract for the 2021-22 season. @wojespn first — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) August 10, 2021

In addition to Jones' contract, the Kings are guaranteeing Chimezie Metu's contract. He is now under contract for a guaranteed $881,398, with potential for the entire seasons deal at $1.8 million. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) August 10, 2021

Jones will earn a minimum salary. Half Metu’s minimum salary is now guaranteed, which the Kings would have done only if they thought there’s a solid chance he’ll stick.

So, neither move is highly impactful.

But it’s still surprising Sacramento will guarantee more money to both, especially the 26-year-old Jones, with so much depth at center