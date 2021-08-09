Watch Austin Reaves putback game-winner for Lakers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS — Austin Reaves was one of the best players not taken in this year’s NBA Draft and the Lakers quickly jumped on him and made him a two-way player.

It paid off in Las Vegas as Reaves hit the game-winner off an offensive rebound to give the Lakers a 73-72 win in their Summer League opener.

The play before, Mac McClung had tied the game for the Lakers with a mid-range jumper. But after Jaleen Smith was fouled and hit a free throw on the other end to put the Suns back up one, it was time for some heroics.

Vic Law got a good look at a three to win it for the Lakers but missed — fortunately, Reaves was in the right place at the right time.

Reaves finished the game with 11 points for the Lakers, who were led in scoring by big man Devontae Cacok with 13. Reaves, an aggressive scoring guard with an impressive crossover, played last season at Oklahoma. He had a reputation as a guy who could make tough shots, and that showed in Vegas Sunday.

Jalen Smith led the Suns with 15 points.