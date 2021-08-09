Report: Suns sign Elfrid Payton to be third point guard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Paul is the starting point guard in Phoenix and the team is paying him handsomely to play that role.

Cameron Payne is the backup point guard in Phoenix and the team is paying him handsomely to play that role.

Behind those two will be veteran point guard Elfrid Payton, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent guard Elfrid Payton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2021

This is for the veteran minimum.

Payton averaged 10.1 points a game last season for the point guard starved Knicks, but the fact he couldn’t hold down that role on a team desperate for anyone to step up at the position says everything you need to know.

That said, being asked to play a limited role off the bench and help keep CP3’s minutes in check, are things Payt0n can do. This is a good signing by the Suns.