Spencer Dinwiddie joined the Wizards on a three-year, $54 million contract ($45,142,857 guaranteed).
It gets fully guaranteed if he plays more than 50 games in 21-22 and 22-23.
He’s got bonuses for games played. He’s got bonuses for Wizards reaching the playoffs, including winning the championship.
The bonus for winning a championship is a dollar.
1.5 million for playing 50 games or more.
Dinwiddie has been seeking creative contract terms both seriously and in jest for a while. Now represented by agent Jason Glushon, Dinwiddie found a clause that straddles the line and is finally actually permissible.
I tip my cap to Dinwiddie, who’s certainly skilled at getting his name into headlines. He’s also a good basketball player who should help Washington.
Win a championship? Probably not.
But if it ever happens, you can bet Dinwiddie will have a marketing plan ready involving a $1 bill.