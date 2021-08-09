Luka Doncic agrees to sign $207 million supermax contract extension with Mavericks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“I think you know the answer.”

When Luka Doncic was asked after the Mavericks season ended about signing a contract extension with the team, that was his response. He may have his frustrations with the Mavericks, but there was never any question about whether Doncic would take more of Mark Cuban’s money.

Tuesday, the Mavericks and Doncic will conduct a joint press conference in Serbia to announce the All-NBA point-forward signing a $207 supermax contract extension, according to multiple reports.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have agreed to a five-year supermax extension worth an estimated $207 million and will hold a joint press conference Tuesday in Slovenia, league sources say. More from me via https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 9, 2021

Here’s @Luka7Doncic on agreeing to sign his guaranteed $207M extension pic.twitter.com/aVG5RV7F4w — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 9, 2021

Doncic averaged 27.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists for the Mavericks last season at age 22. He was First-Team All-NBA and carried the Mavericks offense all season. He is already a top-five player in the NBA and is improving every season.

He is the future of the Mavericks, both on the court and bringing in fans and sponsors to the building — $207 million is a lot of money but Doncic will bring in far more to the Mavericks over the life of that contract.

Doncic has superstar leverage in Dallas. There was buzz around the league about his relationship with coach Rick Carlisle the past couple of seasons. Now the Mavericks have a new coach in Jason Kidd. It’s all about keeping Donicic happy and wanting to play and win and Dallas.

A $207 million contract will go a long way with that.