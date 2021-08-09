Goran Dragic says he prefers not to stay with Raptors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Raptors have reportedly resisted trading or buying out Goran Dragic, whom they acquired in the (almost certainly still-on) Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade.

Toronto general manager Bobby Webster, via Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

“Obviously, if we got an offer that was too good to refuse we’d listen but ultimately we want Goran here,” Webster said. “He’s happy to be here

Did anyone tell Dragic?

Zoran Savin (hat tip: Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News):

Dragič on his future: "Toronto is not my preffered destination. I have higher ambitions. We'll see." @townbrad pic.twitter.com/U3WCSL1Oug — Zoran Savin (@Zooox) August 9, 2021

Michael Grange from Sportsnet Canada reached out to Dragic about the comments and he apologized.

I just spoke with former Miami Heat and (for now) Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic about his comments on Slovenian TV. He is one of the most respected vets in the NBA, and clearly feels terribly about how things have come across. Story coming soon for @Sportsnet: pic.twitter.com/gNa0u5gR31 — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) August 9, 2021

Dragic (35) isn’t a natural fit as Toronto builds long-term around Scottie Barnes (20), OG Anunoby (24), Fred VanVleet (27) and probably/maybe Pascal Siakam (27).

But those incumbent Raptors are way too good just to tank. Toronto could use a solid point guard like Dragic to replace Lowry in a bid to return to the playoffs next season (if that even interests the Raptors).

On an expiring $19.44 million contract, Dragic holds limited power. If he offered to surrender enough money in a buyout, perhaps Toronto would accommodate him..

But the Raptors would prefer positive return on a trade (which would also allow Dragic to keep his entire salary, though not control of his destination).

Wanting a trade from the Suns 2015, Dragic publicly blasted Phoenix’s front office. It worked. The Suns traded him to Miami. He later expressed regret for the comments, nearly admitting he was exaggerating to incite a deal.

So, we’ll see whether Dragic again agitates for a move. But that’s his best leverage at this point.