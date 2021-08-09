Bam Adebayo showed up at Summer League and brought his gold medal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS — The Miami Heat were playing, and wings Max Stus and KZ Okpala were trying to prove they deserve some run in the Heat’s talented and crowded wing rotation during the season (both scored 13 points against the Nuggets).

Then Bam Adebayo showed up to watch them play — and he brought his gold medal from Tokyo with him.

Bam brought his gold medal to Vegas 🥇@RebeccaHaarlow caught up with @Bam1of1 at NBA Summer League. pic.twitter.com/OxAF82lE1u — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 9, 2021

You can’t blame Adebayo — if I won a gold medal, I would wear that thing everywhere I went for the next six months. At least.

Adebayo watched the Heat win comfortably, although the star of the game may have been Bol Bol, who had 21 for the Nuggets.