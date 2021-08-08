Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA hadn’t had a game postponed due to coronavirus since February, getting through the postseason as scheduled.

But with summer league happening in Las Vegas, that issue is once again rearing its head.

NBA release:

The MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game scheduled for today at 8 p.m. ET between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have enough available players to proceed with tonight’s game against the Pacers.

Hopefully, everyone is OK.