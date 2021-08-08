Watch fans welcome Luka Doncic, Slovenia men’s basketball team home from Tokyo Olympics (video)

By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Slovenia men’s basketball team didn’t medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

But Luka Doncic and co. still received a hero’s welcome home.

After winning its first 17 games with Doncic and qualifying for its first Olympics, Slovenia lost a thriller to France in the semifinals then fell to Australia in the bronze-medal game.

“I need to learn from this, we all need to learn from this,” Doncic said. “But at the same time, we’re in the top four in the world. Slovenia, 2 million people.”

Plenty of fans in Slovenia shared that attitude, cheering the team’s arrival to the airport. Unlike the NBA’s championship-or-bust culture, the Olympics offer a cool dynamic where the top three finishers are celebrated.

And, sometimes, fourth is special, too.

More on the Mavericks

Men's Basketball Medal Ceremony: Day 15
Durant named Tokyo Olympics MVP; Doncic joins him on all-tournament team
Australia v Slovenia Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 15
Behind 42 from Patty Mills, Australia earns bronze, nation’s first...
DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Rudy Gay at Toronto Raptors v San Antonio Spurs
PBT Podcast: Offseason superlatives