Kings re-sign forward Maurice Harkless for two-years, $9 million

Maurice Harkless was traded from Miami to Sacramento at the deadline last season. He started 23 games for the Kings at the end of last season, averaging 7.2 points but more importantly providing quality defense along the front line with Richaun Holmes.

The Kings had already re-signed Holmes and now they will bring back Harkless, the team announced.

“Moe is a consummate professional with a unique unselfishness that makes our group better,” Kings GM Monte McNair said in a statement. “He provides the team with physical defensive versatility and we are fortunate to have Moe’s leadership and veteran experience.”

The deal is for two years, $9 million, according to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Harkless likely will play a reserve role for the Kings, but his minutes would grow if he can find his 3-point shot again. Harkless has never taken a high volume of 3s, but he shot 35% and 41% for two of his seasons in Portland, that fell to 27.4% in his time with the Kings last season. If he can help space the floor, Luke Walton will find more minutes for him.