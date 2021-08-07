Aron Baynes reportedly could miss next season with nerve damage in neck

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is disturbing news.

While his Australian teammates were on the medal podium to get their bronze medals, Aron Baynes was in a hospital room in Japan due to nerve damage in his neck, and it could cost him all of next season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Australia’s Aron Baynes was missing from the Boomers’ medal podium in Tokyo. Tough news: Sources say Baynes remains in the hospital with severe nerve damage in his neck, an injury more significant than initially diagnosed, and could miss the entire 2021-22 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 7, 2021

Baynes initially injured his neck in an Olympic pool play game against Italy, although it was made considerably worse when he slipped and fell in the team bathroom. There are not a lot of other details on the injury at this point.

Baynes played last season for the Toronto Raptors, averaging 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds a game (his 3-point shooting, one of his strengths, fell way off. Baynes was waived this past week to free up his non-guaranteed $7.4 million as the Raptors retool their roster. He was expected to sign with another NBA team as a backup center at the veteran minimum, but that is now on hold.

Our thoughts are with Baynes as he works to recover.