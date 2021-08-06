Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard might not play next season.

But, as always expected, he’ll spend the year on the Clippers.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Free agent star Kawhi Leonard has decided that he is re-signing with the Los Angeles Clippers and terms are being discussed, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 6, 2021

Leonard will get a raise to a 39,344,900 max salary next season.

The big question: How long will his contract be?

Leonard could secure a four-year, $176,265,152 contract now.

Or he could sign a 1+1 deal, opt out next summer then sign a five-year contract projected to be worth $242 million. That’d also allow him an opportunity to explore 2022 free agency.

The choice is his. The Clippers, glad he’s staying, will be thrilled to accommodate either route or even an in-between path.