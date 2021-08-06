UPDATE: Hornets, Kelly Oubre agree to two-year, $26 million contract

By Kurt HelinAug 6, 2021, 12:12 AM EDT
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
UPDATE: And the deal is done, Oubre will be a member of the Charlotte Hornets next season, Shams Charania broke the news.

Well done by Oubre’s people to find the team with the cap space left and get the deal done.

—————————–

Charlotte has some cap space left — $14 million, give or take — and is looking for some upgrades. For example, there were having a conversation with Lauri Markkanen.

The Hornets now are close to a deal with Kelly Oubre, reports David Aldridge of The Athletic and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Oubre had his best success last season with the Warriors playing as a small-ball four, a position where the Hornets are looking for more depth. The Hornets could use his athleticism as they want to get out and run, but he shot 31.6% from 3 last season and Charlotte also needs to space the floor from that position. Does Oubre have that next step in him?

Then there’s the question of money. Oubre made $14 million last season, but the offers up to this point were topping out around the mid-level exception of $9.5 million. The Hornets and Oubre at talking about a multi-year deal starting at around $12 million, reports Haynes.

Expect this deal to get done soon, Oubre will want to before more cap space around the league dries up.

