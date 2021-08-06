Report: Celtics offer Marcus Smart four-year, $77.2 million extension

Marcus Smart will get the keys to the offense and be the Celtics starting point guard this season (a one-year contract with Dennis Schroder could change that dynamic, but as of now Smart gets the role).

Whether or not Smart is the point guard of the future in Boston is up for debate, but the Celtics want to keep him around and have offered him a contract extension, reports Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

Hear that the three-team trade (Bos.-ATL-Sac) will be announced soon, unchanged. … Celtics await a response from Smart agent Jason Glushon, but are said to be willing to extend him for roughly $17M over four years. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) August 6, 2021

A clarification: Celtics await a response from Smart agent Jason Glushon, but are said to be willing to extend him for roughly $17M per over four years. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) August 6, 2021

The Celtics appear to be offering Smart the largest possible extension they can give him at the moment, per @Murf56 Here are some more details on the largest extension Smart could sign: Starts in 2022-23 4 years, $77m total $17.2m, $18.5m, $20m, $21.3m annual salaries https://t.co/rXwgtSX4zs — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) August 6, 2021

This offer makes sense for Boston on a couple of fronts. Part of it is Smart is at the heart of the Celtics defensive identity and if this team is going to take a step forward next season his play on both ends will be a part of it.

Then there are the roster moves needed to push the Celtics to the next level. While this extension — and a possible extension of the Time Lord Robert Williams — would eat into future cap space, it gives new GM Brad Stevens some options when it comes to making trades for stars who become available (maybe it’s Damian Lillard not seeing enough change in Portland and asking out, but if not him some other superstar will push his way out in the next year).

As Chris Forsberg notes at NBC Sports Boston, the trade value of a non-extended Smart is much lower than that of an extended Smart — a potential trade partner would prefer to have Smart locked down for years. Throw Smart, Al Horford (only $14.5 million guaranteed for 2022-23), and some future first-round picks, and the Celtics are in the conversation for any star that becomes available.

For Smart, there will probably not be more money than this available on the open market. He has other variables to weigh, but in the end this might be an extension that works for him as well.