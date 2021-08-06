Reggie Jackson re-signing with Clippers on two-year, $22M contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Reggie Jackson thanked the Clippers for saving him.

He also saved them plenty on the court in the playoffs, scoring 18 points per game while shooting 58% on 2-pointers, 41% on 3-pointers and 88% on free throws.

Now, L.A. is rewarding him with a nice new contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent G Reggie Jackson plans to sign a two-year, $22M deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers as soon as allowable at 6 PM ET, agents Aaron Mintz and Erika Ruiz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal is the maximum LA can pay Jackson under CBA rules. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 6, 2021

This is the most the Clippers can pay Jackson on a two-year contract through Early Bird Rights ($10,384,500 next season and $11,215,260 the following year). However, they could have offered a third ($12,046,020) or even fourth ($12,876,780) season.

But considering the 31-year-old’s health history, that would have been risky.

Still, this is a sizable outlay. Beyond Jackson’s salary, this pushes the Clippers’ luxury-tax liability from $54 million to $91 million – assuming Kawhi Leonard re-signs for the max.

L.A.’s big spending is among the reasons Leonard is expected to stay. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer gives his team a competitive advantage.

The Clippers still have the taxpayer mid-level exception if they want to spend even more.