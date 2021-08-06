Reggie Jackson re-signing with Clippers on two-year, $22M contract

By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2021, 1:19 PM EDT
Clippers guard Reggie Jackson
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Reggie Jackson thanked the Clippers for saving him.

He also saved them plenty on the court in the playoffs, scoring 18 points per game while shooting 58% on 2-pointers, 41% on 3-pointers and 88% on free throws.

Now, L.A. is rewarding him with a nice new contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is the most the Clippers can pay Jackson on a two-year contract through Early Bird Rights ($10,384,500 next season and $11,215,260 the following year). However, they could have offered a third ($12,046,020) or even fourth ($12,876,780) season.

But considering the 31-year-old’s health history, that would have been risky.

Still, this is a sizable outlay. Beyond Jackson’s salary, this pushes the Clippers’ luxury-tax liability from $54 million to $91 million – assuming Kawhi Leonard re-signs for the max.

L.A.’s big spending is among the reasons Leonard is expected to stay. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer gives his team a competitive advantage.

The Clippers still have the taxpayer mid-level exception if they want to spend even more.

