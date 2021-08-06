PBT Podcast: Offseason superlatives

By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Rudy Gay at Toronto Raptors v San Antonio Spurs
Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

On the latest ProBasketballTalk, Dan Feldman and Nate Duncan of the “Dunc’d On” podcast discuss 24 superlatives from the NBA offseason:

  • Best offseason
  • Worst offseason
  • Best signing
  • Worst signing
  • Team that improved most for next season
  • Team that declined most for next season
  • Team that improved most for 2022-23 and beyond
  • Team that declined most for 2022-23 and beyond
  • Signing that will produce most value in Year 1
  • Signing that will produce least value in Year 1
  • Signing that will produce most value in Year 2
  • Signing that will produce least value in Year 2
  • Signing that will produce most value in Year 3
  • Signing that will produce least value in Year 3
  • Signing that will produce most value in Year 4
  • Signing that will produce least value in Year 4
  • Signing that will produce most value in Year 5
  • Signing that will produce least value in Year 5
  • Best fit
  • Worst fit
  • Best player to sign for less than mid-level exception
  • Best player to sign for minimum
  • Signing that creates most complications for his team
  • Best free agent remaining (besides Kawhi Leonard)