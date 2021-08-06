On the latest ProBasketballTalk, Dan Feldman and Nate Duncan of the “Dunc’d On” podcast discuss 24 superlatives from the NBA offseason:
- Best offseason
- Worst offseason
- Best signing
- Worst signing
- Team that improved most for next season
- Team that declined most for next season
- Team that improved most for 2022-23 and beyond
- Team that declined most for 2022-23 and beyond
- Signing that will produce most value in Year 1
- Signing that will produce least value in Year 1
- Signing that will produce most value in Year 2
- Signing that will produce least value in Year 2
- Signing that will produce most value in Year 3
- Signing that will produce least value in Year 3
- Signing that will produce most value in Year 4
- Signing that will produce least value in Year 4
- Signing that will produce most value in Year 5
- Signing that will produce least value in Year 5
- Best fit
- Worst fit
- Best player to sign for less than mid-level exception
- Best player to sign for minimum
- Signing that creates most complications for his team
- Best free agent remaining (besides Kawhi Leonard)