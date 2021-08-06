Andre Iguodala returning to Warriors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Warriors will retire Andre Iguodala‘s No. 9.

First, Iguodala – who was reportedly considering the Warriors, Lakers and Nets in free agency – will have an opportunity to wear it again.

Jonathan Abrams of The New York Times:

He told The New York Times that he intends to sign a one-year deal to return to the Golden State Warriors, the franchise with whom he won three N.B.A. championships and in 2015 claimed the finals Most Valuable Player Award. “Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala said, adding: “The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.”

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Minimum deal for Iguodala's return to the Warriors, sources said. https://t.co/3oiAkYnQ7N — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2021

At 37, Iguodala has declined significantly from his prime. But he can still help Golden State – mostly as a smart player with great chemistry with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson‘s. Iguodala is a savvy secondary passer and ballhandler, and his versatile defense remains fairly effective.

Iguodala can also mentor young Warriors like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman. With his professionalism and fearless communication, Iguodala will be a valued voice in the locker room.

In 2019, Golden State traded Iguodala to clear room below the hard cap and acquire D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade. Routed through the Grizzlies, Iguodala played two seasons with the Heat.

Now, we’re seeing where he truly considers his basketball home.