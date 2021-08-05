Suns signing JaVale McGee, Frank Kaminsky as backup centers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nuggets center JaVale McGee, as relayed by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, impressed Suns star Chris Paul with his effort late in Phoenix’s Game 2 blowout of Denver in the playoffs.

Now, Paul – re-signing with the Suns – will welcome McGee to Phoenix.

The Suns are also re-signing reserve center Frank Kaminsky.

Haynes:

Veteran center JaVale McGee has reached an agreement with the Phoenix Suns on a one-year, $5 million deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Marc Stein:

Frank Kaminsky (@FSKPart3) is re-signing with Phoenix on a one-year deal, according to his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 5, 2021

I’d generally rather have the player who cracks his team’s playoff rotation rather than the one hustling hard in garbage time (advice to Team USA, too).

But McGee can help in a narrow role if his athleticism holds up age 33. He was a good finisher and rim-protector while winning championships with the Warriors (2017 and 2018) and Lakers (2019). Though his focus drifted with the Cavaliers and he never carved out a role in Denver last season, McGee could fare better on a team where Paul sets the tone.

Phoenix especially needed a backup center after Dario Saric tore his ACL last month.

Kaminsky played for the Suns in 2019-20. They declined his team option, and he signed with the Kings last year. Sacramento waived him during the season, and Phoenix claimed him then gave him postseason minutes after Saric went down. It seems Kaminsky now realizes where he fits.

More of a shooter, Kaminsky could split backup minutes with McGee depending on matchup. Or Kaminsky could just land third on the depth chart. For that matter, so could McGee.