Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Sacramento Kings faced significant coronavirus concerns last year.

But a solution has since emerged: Vaccinations. Now readily available in the United States, vaccines keep both vaccinated people and those around them safer.

So, as the coronavirus pandemic continues among unvaccinated people, the Kings are drawing a line.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

Kings make covid vaccination requirement for employees starting Nov. 1. pic.twitter.com/dIZp8eKYLf — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) August 5, 2021

A Kings’ source said this mandate does not apply to players, whose union negotiated coronavirus protocols with the league. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league would not require players or coaches to get vaccinated.

As of July, 90% of NBA players were vaccinated, according to National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts.

Kings’ coaches are all meeting the team’s vaccination requirement, according to the team source.

This seems like a reasonable policy for the Kings – a private business – to implement (numerous other private businesses in nearly every field have done the same). A coronavirus outbreak in the workplace could debilitate operations. Employees who choose not to meet this job requirement are free to work elsewhere.

It wouldn’t be surprising if more teams follow Sacramento’s lead.