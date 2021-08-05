Report: Raul Neto to return to Wizards as backup point guard

The Wizards paid a healthy price to bring in Spencer Dinwiddie as their new starting point guard.
It was much easier to find his backup. Raul Neto will return to the Wizards on a one-year contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Free agent guard Raul Neto has agreed to a deal to return to the Washington Wizards, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 5, 2021
This is a solid re-signing by the Wizards, Neto fit well there last season. He averaged 8.7 points and 2.3 assists a game off the bench, and hit 39% from three for the second straight season, which increases his value. He plays well off Beal (and maybe the same with Dinwiddie) as a secondary shot creator and guy who can run the offense.
This is likely a deal for the minimum or just a little more (maybe the bi-annual exception), but it should be a good fit for both sides.