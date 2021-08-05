Report: 76ers re-signing Danny Green to $10M average salary

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danny Green and the 76ers appeared nowhere close on a new contract Tuesday afternoon.

But NBA free agency moves fast.

Harrison Sanford of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

UFA Danny Green (@DGreen_14 ) has agreed to return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a 2-year/$20M deal. Green shot 40% from 3 this season on 6.3 attempts. Green had 1.3 SPG (t-career best) and 0.8 BPG after playing in 69 of 72 regular season games. — Harrison Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) August 5, 2021

More detials: The second year on the deal is a team option. — Harrison Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) August 5, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

No options on the two-year, $20M deal that will keep Danny Green with the 76ers, his agent Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2021

With disharmony swirling around Ben Simmons, the 76ers gain stability by retaining their starting small forward. Green fits so well as a complementary player on a good team.

After an underwhelming season with the Lakers in 2019-20, Green bounced back last season. Not only did he shoot better (which can be streaky), he defended better. That ought to allay some concern about how the 34-year-old is aging, though it is significant which of the conflicting reports about the team option is correct.

Regardless, Philadelphia is trying to contend around Joel Embiid this season. Keeping Green is important to that goal.