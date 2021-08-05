Lou Williams re-signing with Hawks (one year, $5M)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lou Williams signed a below-market-rate contract extension with the Clippers in 2018 because he was so comfortable with them. As recently as last year, he planned to finish his career in L.A.

So, Williams said he considered retirement when the Clippers traded him to the Hawks just before the trade deadline last March.

But Williams – who grew up near Atlanta – reported to the Hawks, had a couple big moments in their surprising playoff run and is now re-signing.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, agent Wallace Prather of Par-Lay Sports and Entertainment told HoopsHype. Williams had significant interest from several contenders, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told HoopsHype.

Though the three-time Sixth Man of the Year has declined from his peak, Williams still offers scoring punch off the bench at age 34.

The Hawks won’t overextend him. They also traded for Delon Wright, another solid backup point guard. Williams and Wright can play together, though Atlanta also has strong depth at shooting guard with Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish.

With John Collins also re-signing, the Hawks are really fortifying their rotation – from starters to whomever plays in the limited minutes star point guard Trae Young sits.