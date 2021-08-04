Reserve big man Tony Bradley reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Bulls

By Kurt HelinAug 4, 2021, 12:42 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
In his 22 games with the Thunder to end the season (he was part of the George Hill trade), Tony Bradley looked like a solid backup center: 8.7 points on 65.6% shooting, plus 6.1 rebounds a night.

The Chicago Bulls noticed and are bringing in Bradley to back up Nikola Vucevic, a deal announced by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is a minimum contract deal.

Bradley is on his fourth team in five years, but that’s the life of a backup center in today’s NBA. It’s become a mercenary position.

Still a solid signing for the Bulls in an offseason filled with solid signing by the Bulls (and one headscratcher).

