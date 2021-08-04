Report: Spencer Dinwiddie getting $62M from Wizards in sign-in-trade involving five teams

By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT
Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal in Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
The Nets, as expected, are signing-and-trading Spencer Dinwiddie to the Wizards.

Washington and Brooklyn are just looping three other teams into the deal.

The Wizards’ Russell Westbrook trade with the Lakers and Aaron Holiday trade with the Pacers will get folded into this one. Washington will also send Chandler Hutchison and a second-rounder to the Spurs and another second-rounder plus second-round swap rights to the Nets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

The Wizards are doing a nice job retooling around a staying Bradley Beal. Dinwiddie is a good point guard when healthy. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell add depth.

Is this team great? No? Do all the pieces fit together? Probably not.

But Washington has far more flexibility than it did with John Wall or Westbrook.

Completing the sign-and-trade comes with a few additional costs. The Wizards had to compensate Brooklyn for participating (second-rounder and second-round swap) and use another second-rounder to entice San Antonio to take Chandler Hutchison’s $4,019,459 expiring contract – necessary for salary-matching.

For the Nets (already expensive without a significant role for Dinwiddie) and Spurs (plenty of cap space), this was an easy way to gain assets, though not extremely valuable ones.

