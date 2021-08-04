Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nets, as expected, are signing-and-trading Spencer Dinwiddie to the Wizards.

Washington and Brooklyn are just looping three other teams into the deal.

The Wizards’ Russell Westbrook trade with the Lakers and Aaron Holiday trade with the Pacers will get folded into this one. Washington will also send Chandler Hutchison and a second-rounder to the Spurs and another second-rounder plus second-round swap rights to the Nets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Spencer Dinwiddie is headed to the Washington Wizards on a three-year, $62 million contract via sign-and-trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Here is what the 5 teamer looks like To WASH

Kuzma

KCP

Harrell

Dinwiddie

A. Holiday

Rights to I. Todd (#31) To LAL

Westbook To BKN

2024 2nd

2025 2nd (right to swap with GSW or WAS)

$11.5M Trade Exception To IND

Rights to I. Jackson (#22) To SAS

C. Hutchison

2022 2nd (WAS) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 4, 2021

The Wizards are doing a nice job retooling around a staying Bradley Beal. Dinwiddie is a good point guard when healthy. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell add depth.

Is this team great? No? Do all the pieces fit together? Probably not.

But Washington has far more flexibility than it did with John Wall or Westbrook.

Completing the sign-and-trade comes with a few additional costs. The Wizards had to compensate Brooklyn for participating (second-rounder and second-round swap) and use another second-rounder to entice San Antonio to take Chandler Hutchison’s $4,019,459 expiring contract – necessary for salary-matching.

For the Nets (already expensive without a significant role for Dinwiddie) and Spurs (plenty of cap space), this was an easy way to gain assets, though not extremely valuable ones.