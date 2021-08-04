Report: LaMarcus Aldridge considering comeback

By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT
LaMarcus Aldridge in Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
Elsa/Getty Images
LaMarcus Aldridge – after sacrificing more than $5 million to leave the Spurs for the Nets and sparking major conversation about the NBA’s buyout systemsuddenly retired due to an irregular heartbeat in April. It was the unfortunate end to an excellent 15-year career.

Except maybe it wasn’t the end.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Hopefully, Aldridge can safely play and gets cleared. Whether or not he chooses to return, it’d be nice if the choice were his.

Has Aldridge gotten new information about his health? Again, hopefully. However, players sometimes struggle with retirement, especially when not leaving the game on their own terms.

Though Aldridge slipped significantly defensively, the 36-year-old would garner significant interest if healthy. He also has unfinished business: He said he wanted to return to the Trail Blazers to play with Damian Lillard (which, um, probably could still happen in Portland).

