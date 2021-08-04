Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LaMarcus Aldridge – after sacrificing more than $5 million to leave the Spurs for the Nets and sparking major conversation about the NBA’s buyout system – suddenly retired due to an irregular heartbeat in April. It was the unfortunate end to an excellent 15-year career.

Except maybe it wasn’t the end.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

ESPN Sources: After medical consultation, seven-time All-Star F LaMarcus Aldridge is seriously considering a return to the NBA this season. Aldridge retired with Brooklyn in mid-April with heart concerns, but is exploring the possibility of resuming his 15-year career. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Aldridge ultimately needs team medical clearance to sign a contract to play and is expected to have conversations with individual teams in the coming weeks, per sources. Aldridge has yet to make a final decision on playing again. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Hopefully, Aldridge can safely play and gets cleared. Whether or not he chooses to return, it’d be nice if the choice were his.

Has Aldridge gotten new information about his health? Again, hopefully. However, players sometimes struggle with retirement, especially when not leaving the game on their own terms.

Though Aldridge slipped significantly defensively, the 36-year-old would garner significant interest if healthy. He also has unfinished business: He said he wanted to return to the Trail Blazers to play with Damian Lillard (which, um, probably could still happen in Portland).