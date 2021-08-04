Kings re-signing Terence Davis

The Kings’ newfound guard depthDe'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and No. 9 pick Davion Mitchell – has overshadowed Terence Davis.

But Sacramento is keeping the 24-year-old restricted free agent.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Davis had a $1,897,476 qualifying offer. So, that gave him some leverage in negotiations.

He played well for the Raptors as an undrafted rookie in 2019-20. Then, he derailed himself with off-court issues and got traded to Sacramento for a second-rounder.

If he gets back on track, he’ll fit well as a fourth guard behind Fox, Haliburton and Mitchell – all more point guard-ish. Davis is a physical and athletic wing defender who hits 3-pointers, a nice combination in the modern NBA.