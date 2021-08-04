John Collins re-signing with Hawks on five-year, $125M contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Collins reportedly rejected a contract extension worth more than $90 million before the season.

After a strong postseason, he’ll come out way ahead with the Hawks.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Restricted free agent F John Collins has agreed to a five-year, $125M deal to stay with the Atlanta Hawks, @excelbasketball agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Deal includes a player option in the fifth year for Collins. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

The No. 19 pick in 2017, Collins was the first major building block of the Hawks’ rebuild. Their ascent has already included a trip to the conference finals.

Now, they lock in Trae Young on a contract extension and Collins on this new deal. The Hawks have secured a strong, young roster that has already shown how dangerous it can be in the playoffs.

Collins overcame a potentially awkward fit with Clint Capela, tension with Young and trade rumors. He refined his skills, becoming better 3-point shooter and defender – excellent complements to his elite rim running. The athletic 23-year-old has room to continue to improve, especially defensively.

He might have to, as Atlanta’s challenge will become greater. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Capela already have fairly lucrative salaries. De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish will be due raises in coming years. Collins must do even more to justify such a large share of the payroll.

But, in Collins, the Hawks found a player they’re willing to bet big on.