Thunder signing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to max contract extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spent the 2019-20 season playing off the ball next to Chris Paul, then-Thunder coach Billy Donovan said, “Shai is, no question, more than capable of playing point guard and running a team.” Alexander got the opportunity last season and spread his wings.

Now, Oklahoma City is paying him to fly.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a five-year, $172 million maximum rookie contract extension, his agent Thaddeus Foucher of @Wasserman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

The deal includes a 30 percent escalator clause that would turn the guaranteed $172M base into $207M should SGA be voted onto one of the three All-NBA teams. Deal doesn’t include any early termination options. https://t.co/J8vWxu7rlb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

A max deal projects to be worth $173 million over five years — or $207 million if Gilgeous-Alexander meets the super-max criteria. Either way, the exact amount won’t be determined until next year, when the extension begins.

There had been speculation the Thunder would look to trade Gilgeous-Alexander, because the 23-year-old is already too good for their fledgling rebuild. And they still might. Gilgeous-Alexander still holds tremendous value on this deal.

Oklahoma City just drafted intriguing point forward Josh Giddey with the No. 6 pick. Theo Maledon got All-Rookie votes. Kemba Walker is still on the roster.

The Thunder have a complex situation at point guard.

But make no mistake: Gilgeous-Alexander is the main attraction.