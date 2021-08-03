Thunder signing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to max contract extension

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spent the 2019-20 season playing off the ball next to Chris Paul, then-Thunder coach Billy Donovan said, “Shai is, no question, more than capable of playing point guard and running a team.” Alexander got the opportunity last season and spread his wings.
Now, Oklahoma City is paying him to fly.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a five-year, $172 million maximum rookie contract extension, his agent Thaddeus Foucher of @Wasserman tells ESPN.
The deal includes a 30 percent escalator clause that would turn the guaranteed $172M base into $207M should SGA be voted onto one of the three All-NBA teams. Deal doesn’t include any early termination options. https://t.co/J8vWxu7rlb
A max deal projects to be worth $173 million over five years — or $207 million if Gilgeous-Alexander meets the super-max criteria. Either way, the exact amount won’t be determined until next year, when the extension begins.
There had been speculation the Thunder would look to trade Gilgeous-Alexander, because the 23-year-old is already too good for their fledgling rebuild. And they still might. Gilgeous-Alexander still holds tremendous value on this deal.
Oklahoma City just drafted intriguing point forward Josh Giddey with the No. 6 pick. Theo Maledon got All-Rookie votes. Kemba Walker is still on the roster.
The Thunder have a complex situation at point guard.
But make no mistake: Gilgeous-Alexander is the main attraction.