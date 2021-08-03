Report: Rudy Gay agrees to two-year, $12.1 million deal with Jazz

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ensemble cast in Utah just got a little deeper.

Rudy Gay has reached a two-year, $12.1 million deal with the Utah Jazz, the second year of that being a player option, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gay chose the Jazz over the Lakers, Celtics, and other interested suitors, likely in large part because of money and the player option on the second season.

Gay, 35, has spent the last four seasons in San Antonio and last season averaged 11.4 points a game in 21 minutes a night off the bench, shooting 38.1% from 3. He is the kind of long, versatile forward who can play a role on a contending team, a guy who hits the boards, can defend, and fits in well.

Utah got better with this signing, and kept a quality role player away from its rivals in the West.