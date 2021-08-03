Report: Rudy Gay agrees to two-year, $12.1 million deal with Jazz

By Kurt HelinAug 3, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT
San Antonio Spurs v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The ensemble cast in Utah just got a little deeper.

Rudy Gay has reached a two-year, $12.1 million deal with the Utah Jazz, the second year of that being a player option, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gay chose the Jazz over the Lakers, Celtics, and other interested suitors, likely in large part because of money and the player option on the second season.

Gay, 35, has spent the last four seasons in San Antonio and last season averaged 11.4 points a game in 21 minutes a night off the bench, shooting 38.1% from 3. He is the kind of long, versatile forward who can play a role on a contending team, a guy who hits the boards, can defend, and fits in well.

Utah got better with this signing, and kept a quality role player away from its rivals in the West.

Check out the latest on the Jazz

Jazz guard Mike Conley
Report: Mike Conley re-signing with Jazz for three years, $68M
San Antonio Spurs v Toronto Raptors
Top 12 free agents to watch as NBA free agency opens
Jazz guard Mike Conley
Reports: Mike Conley likely to re-sign with Jazz, who are offering $75M over...