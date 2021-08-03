Nets signing Patty Mills and James Johnson, Bruce Brown takes QO

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT
Patty Mills in Nets-Spurs
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Australia (led by Patty Mills) and Team USA (led by Kevin Durant) will face off in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals.

Then, they’ll team up on the Nets, who are also signing James Johnson and keeping Bruce Brown on the qualifying offer.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Presumably, Mills got the full taxpayer mid-level exception – $ 5,890,000 next season, $6,184,500 the following season ($12,074,500 total). That’ll cost the Nets plenty more in luxury-tax, though they still can reduce their payroll before the tax is assessed on the last day of the regular season (maybe by trading DeAndre Jordan).

Capable of being a primary scorer against reserves, Mills is a solid third guard behind James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Mills’ long-range shooting also allows him to play with Brooklyn’s stars.

The Nets could use more frontcourt help rather than another offensive-minded guard, but that could come in a Spencer Dinwiddie sign-and-trade (Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell?).

Part center, part point guard, Brown has thrived with the Nets as a positionless defender and hustle player. But he might not be long for Brooklyn.

Only one player – Spencer Hawes with the 76ers – has ever taken a standard-contract qualifying offer then returned to the same team the following year. Brown can veto any trade this season then he’ll become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Johnson replaces Jeff Green (Nuggets) as small-ball center. A better shooter and more-mobile defender, Green set a high bar for that role. Johnson’s advantage as a passer is muted with Blake Griffin, an even better passer, becoming the primary option in the role.

More on the Nets

2021 NBA Playoffs - Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Nets re-sign Griffin, lose Jeff Green, await Dinwiddie sign-and-trade
Kevin Durant and Ricky Rubio after Spain v United States (Team USA) Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 11
Ricky Rubio erupts, but Team USA survives Spain to reach Tokyo Olympic semifinals
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen
Report: Cavaliers signing Jarrett Allen for $100 million over five years