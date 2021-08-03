Man charged with firing gun near Deer District as fans celebrated Bucks title

2021 NBA Finals Game 6 - Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks
An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged after authorities say he fired a handgun into the air near the Deer District as hundreds of fans were celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks victory in the NBA Finals.

The man was charged last week with being a felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint made public Monday.

The complaint said that after the Bucks’ win, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the Deer District. One officer pointed out a suspect as fans began to run away. Police ordered the man to the ground and found he had a semi-automatic Glock 23 that was missing several rounds, WTMJ-TV reported.

The man is due to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Online court records do not list an attorney for him, but he was appointed a public defender.

There were other arrests for shooting that night near the Deer District as well. 

