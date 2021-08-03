Lakers re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker ($32M), signing Kendrick Nunn ($10M)

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT
Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
The Lakers had been loading up on minimum salaries: Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard.

Now, Los Angeles will spend bigger – on restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker and newly unrestricted free agent Kendrick Nunn.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

I’m surprised Horton-Tucker didn’t quite get the full Early Bird Exception over three years ($33,645,780). The Lakers clearly value him.

The Heat pulled Nunn’s $4,736,102 qualifying offer. Hard-capped from the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade, Miami preferred to use its limited additional spending power on Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker (mid-level exception).

Now, Nunn will get most of the taxpayer mid-level exception in Los Angeles. He’s a talented scorer who can fit onto a good defense.

Horton-Tucker and Nunn are intriguing backcourt options on a Lakers team that has suddenly built major depth (though lacks high-end role players around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook).

