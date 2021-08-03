The Hornets cleared their surplus of guards by signing-and-trading Devonte' Graham (Pelicans) and not issuing a qualifying offer to Malik Monk (Lakers).
But Charlotte still needs some depth behind LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, ideally a point guard who complements No. 11 pick James Bouknight.
Enter Ish Smith.
Free agent guard Ish Smith has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Deal includes a team option for a second season, sources said. Guaranteed $4.5M next season. https://t.co/MbeJWPMWh3
This could fit into the room exception ($4.91 million)
The speedy Smith should fit well with Bouknight off the bench, keeping up with the dynamic rookie while providing a steadying force.
Smith will join his 12th franchise in his 12-year career. This one might be more special to him. He’s a Charlotte native who played at Wake Forest.
His prior team, the Wizards, are reportedly acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie to start at point guard and are trading for Aaron Holiday as a backup.