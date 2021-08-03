Hawks signing Trae Young to max, possibly super-max, contract extension

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2021, 12:11 AM EDT
Hawks star Trae Young
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
0 Comments

Trae Young took a bow.

But he’s just getting started.

After leading the Hawks in a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals, where he stepped up against the eventual-champion Bucks, Young will get a max contract extension.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

To get the projected $207 million, Young must qualify next season for a super-max extension. Exact terms of qualification are negotiated between Young and Atlanta, but the minimum accomplishment is an All-NBA third team.

Otherwise, Young would project to get $173 million.

Young definitely has a chance. He’s one of the NBA’s top young guards. A phenomenal passer who specializes in floaters and can get hot on 3-pointers, Young makes so many positive plays offensively. His defense will always be limited by his small frame, but this postseason went a long way in showing he can hold up in the biggest moments — and securing confidence he deserved this contract on the first day eligible.