George Hill returning to Bucks

The Bucks can’t shake George Hill.

They waived him in 2019. He re-signed that same offseason.

They traded him in the Jrue Holiday deal last year. Now – after getting waived by the 76ers – Hill is again returning to Milwaukee.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent guard George Hill plans to sign with the Bucks after clearing waivers and the opening of league year Aug. 6, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The veteran PG is set to return to Milwaukee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Hill, now 35, showed significant slippage last season. Maybe that’s due to aging, or maybe he just never got comfortable in Philadelphia. He’s just a season removed from being one of the NBA’s top reserves.

If nothing else, Hill fits well with the Bucks, both on the court and in the locker room. He could help at both backcourt positions. For a team that regularly played Jeff Teague at point guard in the playoffs, there’s not a high bar to becoming Holiday’s top backup. If Donte DiVincenzo is still injured, Hill could split time at shooting guard with Pat Connaughton.

Though wary of paying too much luxury tax, Milwaukee has the mid-level exception available. Or maybe Hill got only the minimum, which would be great value.

It should sting the 76ers to lose a potential contributor to the NBA-champion Bucks as they’re trying to catch Milwaukee.

Philadelphia will sign Georges Niang from the Jazz, though.

Marc Stein:

Georges Niang is signing a two-year, $6.7 million deal with Philadelphia, according to his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 3, 2021

A stretch big, Niang probably supplants free agent Mike Scott as Tobias Harris‘ backup at power forward.