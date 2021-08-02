Tim Hardaway Jr. reportedly returning to Dallas on four-year, $72 million deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Long before free agency officially opened, Mark Cuban said that re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. was a top priority for the Mavericks.

It clearly was as it took all of two minutes after free agency officially opened for the two sides to reach a deal: Four years, $72 million. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the news.

Free agent guard Tim Hardaway has reached an agreement to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks on a four-year, $72 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

Fan favorite and backup big man Boban Marjanovic also will be returning to the Mavericks, almost certainly on a veteran minimum deal.

Free agent center Boban Marjanovic has agreed to a deal to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Hardaway is a good fit on the Mavericks next to Luka Doncic, who draws defenders then finds the open man. Hardaway shot 38.1% from 3 last season and averaged 16.6 points per game.

Hardaway’s father — the five-time All-NBA player and a member of Run TMC in Golden State — had said he thought Dallas was the best fit for his son. Clearly, the son thought dad was right about this.