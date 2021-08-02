Tim Hardaway Jr. reportedly returning to Dallas on four-year, $72 million deal

By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT
Mavericks wing Tim Hardaway Jr.
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Long before free agency officially opened, Mark Cuban said that re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. was a top priority for the Mavericks.

It clearly was as it took all of two minutes after free agency officially opened for the two sides to reach a deal: Four years, $72 million. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the news.

Fan favorite and backup big man Boban Marjanovic also will be returning to the Mavericks, almost certainly on a veteran minimum deal.

Hardaway is a good fit on the Mavericks next to Luka Doncic, who draws defenders then finds the open man. Hardaway shot 38.1% from 3 last season and averaged 16.6 points per game.

Hardaway’s father — the five-time All-NBA player and a member of Run TMC in Golden State — had said he thought Dallas was the best fit for his son. Clearly, the son thought dad was right about this.

Here is more on the Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs v Toronto Raptors
Top 12 free agents to watch as NBA free agency opens
NBA: JUN 12 Western Conference Playoffs Second Round - Jazz at Clippers
Kawhi Leonard expected to re-sign with Clippers, reportedly will listen to...
Raptors guard Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry free agency latest: Heat clear cap space; Mavericks, Pelicans...