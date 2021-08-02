Suns lock up their guards: Chris Paul re-signs for four-years, Cameron Payne back as well

The Phoenix Suns have locked up the point guard that took them to the NBA Finals this season.

As had been expected, Chris Paul re-signed with the team, but on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $120 million, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has agreed to stay on a new four-year deal that could be worth as much as $120 million, his agents Steve Heumann and Ty Sullivan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Paul’s agents had been shooting down other teams calling about his availability, there was never any question he was returning to the Suns. The question was always the money, and the potential of a fourth year was a surprise — he could only sign that with the Suns due to the over 38 rule (Paul is 36). It remains to be seen what the options on that final year (team or player) and incentives to be met are.

Paul averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 assists a game last season, earning All-NBA honors. However, more important than that to the Suns was his role as a mentor and leader in the locker room that pushed Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, and more.

Paul struggled in the Finals, but that was in part due to a wrist injury that required surgery, which CP3 had this week, reports Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated. He will be ready to go for training camp.

While CP3 returning to the Suns was a lock, that was not the case with his free agent backup Cameron Payne, who increased his value with his postseason play. However, the Suns locked Payne up as well.

Free agent guard Cameron Payne has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $19 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

That deal looks like a steal for the Suns. Payne was a bolt of energy for the Suns off the bench last season, playing at a high pace and averaging an efficient 8.4 points a game. Payne could be the point guard of the future in the Valley of the Sun, and they have locked him up on a team-friendly deal.