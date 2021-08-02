Reports: Knicks’ keep rim protector Nerlens Noel, floor spacer Alec Burks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Thibodeau needs his rim protector — and the Knicks are keeping him. And they are keeping some shooting and secondary shot creation.

New York reportedly has reached a deal to keep Nerlens Noel, who anchored Thibodeau’s defense with 2.2 blocks a game last season, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent C Nerlens Noel is returning to the New York Knicks on a three-year, $32M contract, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Tom Thibodeau keeps his rim protector. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

This was a deal the Knicks needed to make — rim protectors with Noel’s athleticism and that fit Thibodeau’s style are limited. This is a reasonable deal for Noel.

The Knicks are also keeping the hot-and-cold shooting — but often clutch — shooting of Alec Burks on a fair deal.

Free agent G Alec Burks has agreed to a three-year, $30M contract to stay with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Burks reminded some Knicks fans of J.R. Smith on the court (without the Sunday day game mental no-shows) — his hot shooting kept them in some games, but he got shot them out of a couple as well. He averaged 12.7 points a game and shot 41.5% from 3 last season.

Burks proved a steal on the one-year, $6 million deal he signed a year ago. This is a more fair deal for both sides, but it keeps the shooting the Knicks need on the roster.

The Knicks came into free agency with more than $50 million in cap space. While these deals can eat into that space, if the actual signings come after the inking of a star — DeMar DeRozan has been mentioned — it doesn’t change much in New York’s hunt for a star.