Report: Spurs signing Doug McDermott, Zach Collins

Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich said, “I’ve hated the 3 for 20 years.”

It has shown lately. San Antonio has ranked at or near the bottom of the NBA in 3-point-attempt rate the last six years.

But the Spurs are getting help from beyond the arc – signing Doug McDermott from the Pacers. San Antonio will also sign theoretical stretch big Zach Collins from the Trail Blazers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent Zach Collins has agreed to a three-year, $22M deal with the Spurs, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

McDermott's agent, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports, confirms McDermott to San Antonio for 3 years, $42M. Reported it first on TV. https://t.co/12LRliE8wG — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) August 2, 2021

There has been speculation San Antonio – which ended a 22-year postseason streak by missing the playoffs for consecutive years for the first time in franchise history – would rebuild. But teams generally don’t enter rebuilds by signing a 29-year-old to a three-year, $42 million contract.

McDermott will provide much-needed shooting. However, he provides no playmaking and is a minus defender.

Collins, 23, fits more of a long-term vision. He at least doesn’t fit in the present after yet another ankle surgery earlier this summer. Which makes this price surprisingly high. The Trail Blazers didn’t even tender him a $7,031,451 qualifying offer to make him restricted. But if Collins ever gets healthy, the 2017 No. 10 pick could still contribute as a defensive-minded big with offensive versatility.