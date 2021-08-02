Report: Pistons signing Kelly Olynyk for three years, $37 million

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pistons paying Mason Plumlee nearly $25 million over three years was one of the most curious moves of the first day of free agency last year. Detroit just moved down in the draft to unload Plumlee’s contract and free cap space…

To pay Kelly Olynyk $37 million over three years.

Detroit will also re-sign Cory Joseph and sign Trey Lyles.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a three-year, $37M deal with the Detroit Pistons, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Free agent guard Cory Joseph and the Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement on a two-year, $10 million deal, CEO of @KlutchSports’ @RichPaul4 tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 3, 2021

Source: Cory Joseph has a player option. https://t.co/npGr8UkZi7 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 3, 2021

Free agent forward Trey Lyles has reached an agreement with the Detroit Pistons on a two-year, $5 million deal, CEO @RichPaul4 of @KlutchSports tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 3, 2021

It’s hard to see where these signings get the Pistons as they build around No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. Unless Cunningham is ready to lead Detroit into the postseason sooner than expected – possible.

As a floor spacer, Olynyk provides a different element than Plumlee. Isaiah Stewart has already emerged as Detroit’s top interior center. But Olynyk is already 30.

Joseph, who was waived before free agency, will earn an additional $2.4 million from Detroit from his prior partial guarantee. He’s a veteran option at point guard with Cunningham and Killian Hayes.

Lyles has shown talent, and the 25-year-old could fare better in the right environment.