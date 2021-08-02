Report: Mike Conley re-signing with Jazz for three years, $68M

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT
Jazz guard Mike Conley
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
The Jazz have their window open around Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Utah, as expected, isn’t letting it close by losing Mike Conley.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

That’s not cheap for the 33-year-old Conley. But given his leverage, the Jazz did well to get him for this price. If he left, they would have had only the mid-level exception to replace him.

If fully backloaded, this contract would put Utah about $12 million into the luxury tax – which would correspond to a $21 million tax payment.

The Jazz which already traded Derrick Favors to trim payroll. They could further reduce their tax burden by unloading Bojan Bogdanovic and/or Joe Ingles.

But this is clearly a team willing to pay to win. The only question is where the spending limit lies.

