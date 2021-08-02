Report: Mike Conley re-signing with Jazz for three years, $68M

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Jazz have their window open around Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Utah, as expected, isn’t letting it close by losing Mike Conley.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Mike Conley Jr. has agreed to a three-year, $68 million deal to return to the Utah Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

That’s not cheap for the 33-year-old Conley. But given his leverage, the Jazz did well to get him for this price. If he left, they would have had only the mid-level exception to replace him.

If fully backloaded, this contract would put Utah about $12 million into the luxury tax – which would correspond to a $21 million tax payment.

The Jazz which already traded Derrick Favors to trim payroll. They could further reduce their tax burden by unloading Bojan Bogdanovic and/or Joe Ingles.

But this is clearly a team willing to pay to win. The only question is where the spending limit lies.