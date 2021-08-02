Report: Lakers signing Dwight Howard viewed as inevitable

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dwight Howard announced last offseason he’d re-sign with the Lakers.

But they never actually offered him a contract. So, he signed with the 76ers.

Maybe he’ll actually return to Los Angeles this offseason.

Marc Stein:

In addition to what many regard as the inevitable return of Dwight Howard for a third go-round in Hollywood, San Antonio’s Patty Mills and Detroit’s Wayne Ellington are two prime free agents of interest for the Los Angeles Lakers

Good outside shooters, Mills and Ellington would be excellent fits as the Lakers attempt to find spacing around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Spreading the floor will be especially difficult if Davis insists on playing power forward. Most centers – including Howard – aren’t threatening from beyond the 3-point arc. But in a limited role, Howard could help as a defender and rebounder.

Several veterans have been linked to the Lakers. Some might actually be interested in taking a low salary to chase a ring in Los Angeles. But some might be using the Lakers as leverage when they don’t have multiple other teams bidding.