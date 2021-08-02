Report: Knicks signing Evan Fournier (up to $78M), Derrick Rose ($43M)

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT
Evan Fournier in Orlando Magic v New York Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Evan Fournier will lead France against Italy in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals in less than eight hours.

So, he hoped to delay a decision in NBA free agency.

But when the Knicks – who are also re-signing Derrick Rose – came calling…

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Knicks were good last season. Derrick Rose was a key contributor. So were Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks, whom New York is also re-signing.

A wing who can shoot and has on-ball skills, Fournier is a nice and well-fitting addition.

But this is a lot of money on multi-year deals for veterans with minimal untapped upside. The Knicks are using much of their flexibility to build a team that looks like it’ll top out as solid – which could complicating landing a star.

Which might be fine. After so many lean years, New York could be content with a solid team. The Knicks have sunk much lower when chasing – and missing on – stars.

The Celtics saw the writing on the wall with Fournier, trading for Josh Richardson as a replacement in the wing rotation.

More on the Knicks

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
Reports: Knicks’ keep rim protector Nerlens Noel, floor spacer Alec...
San Antonio Spurs v Toronto Raptors
Top 12 free agents to watch as NBA free agency opens
NBA: JUN 12 Western Conference Playoffs Second Round - Jazz at Clippers
Kawhi Leonard expected to re-sign with Clippers, reportedly will listen to...