By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT
Heat star Jimmy Butler and Raptors guard Kyle Lowry
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry wanted to play together.

They’ll get the chance with the Heat – while earning big money and alongside a complementary shooter in Duncan Robinson.

Butler and Lowry perfectly fit the culture of toughness and dedication the Heat are trying to build. As does Bam Adebayo. That trio makes Miami a formidable threat in the East.

Acquiring Lowry via sign-and-trade hard-caps the Heat. Still, keeping Robinson for $18 million per year is a valuable use of limited resources. His floor spacing and 3-point shooting are extremely valuable.

The bigger risk comes with Butler and Lowry aging.

Butler’s max extension projects to be worth $187 million over four years ($47 million per season). As much as I believe in Butler, that’s an astounding amount to pay someone with such heavy mileage for his age-33-36 seasons.

But he valued the respect attached to the offer. Miami has a great reputation among players, which helped lure Butler, who helped lure Lowry.

That said, Lowry is 35 and has already shown signs of decline (albeit from a high peak). Perhaps, his contract isn’t fully guaranteed, though he too valued getting paid a premium.

The Heat were rumored to be sending Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to the Raptors. That’d allow Miami go give Lowry a three-year contract worth up to $87,535,665. So, maybe another player – KZ Okpala? – will be involved in the sign-and-trade. Or maybe Lowry’s salary figures are just getting rounded up in reporting.

