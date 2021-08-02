Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry wanted to play together.

They’ll get the chance with the Heat – while earning big money and alongside a complementary shooter in Duncan Robinson.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

Kyle Lowry is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Miami Heat via sign and trade with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @YahooSports — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) August 2, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Kyle Lowry has agreed to a three-year deal for approximately $90M with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/UqxbWFY6ER — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Duncan Robinson – host of the @TheLongshotPod – has agreed to a 5-year, $90M contract to stay with the Miami Heat, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal, largest ever for an undrafted player, also includes an ETO after the fourth year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Breaking: Five-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is expected to agree to a maximum contract extension with the Miami Heat when the league year opens on Aug. 6, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Butler and Lowry perfectly fit the culture of toughness and dedication the Heat are trying to build. As does Bam Adebayo. That trio makes Miami a formidable threat in the East.

Acquiring Lowry via sign-and-trade hard-caps the Heat. Still, keeping Robinson for $18 million per year is a valuable use of limited resources. His floor spacing and 3-point shooting are extremely valuable.

The bigger risk comes with Butler and Lowry aging.

Butler’s max extension projects to be worth $187 million over four years ($47 million per season). As much as I believe in Butler, that’s an astounding amount to pay someone with such heavy mileage for his age-33-36 seasons.

But he valued the respect attached to the offer. Miami has a great reputation among players, which helped lure Butler, who helped lure Lowry.

That said, Lowry is 35 and has already shown signs of decline (albeit from a high peak). Perhaps, his contract isn’t fully guaranteed, though he too valued getting paid a premium.

The Heat were rumored to be sending Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to the Raptors. That’d allow Miami go give Lowry a three-year contract worth up to $87,535,665. So, maybe another player – KZ Okpala? – will be involved in the sign-and-trade. Or maybe Lowry’s salary figures are just getting rounded up in reporting.