Report: Heat signing P.J. Tucker from Bucks, who’ll keep Bobby Portis

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT
Bucks forward P.J. Tucker and Bobby Portis
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Heat’s big night continues.

Miami is poaching P.J. Tucker from the defending-champion Bucks, who’ll at least keep Bobby Portis.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Heat had the mid-level exception available, because they’re acquiring Kyle Lowry via sign-and-trade rather than signing him outright.

Miami certainly has a type with tough veterans – Jimmy Butler (getting signed to a max extension), Lowry and now Tucker.

Though the 36-year-old Tucker could decline quickly, he just proved his ability to contribute through a deep playoff run. He’s a versatile frontcourt player who plays hardnosed defense and shoots corner 3s. This price is worth the risk.

It’s worth questioning why Milwaukee didn’t re-sign him. The Bucks have been wary of paying the luxury tax. Maybe that’s continuing, even after their title.

Portis is seemingly taking a discount to stay. The largest two-year contract Milwaukee can offer him through the Non-Bird Exception is $8,912,580. So, perhaps that got rounded up in reporting. Any more, and the Bucks must their mid-level exception, though they’re not necessarily saving that to spend on someone else.

Milwaukee would have Portis’ Early Bird Rights next offseason and the ability to pay him around market value.

More on the Heat

Heat star Jimmy Butler and Raptors guard Kyle Lowry
Report: Heat strike deals with Kyle Lowry ($90M), Duncan Robinson ($90M),...
San Antonio Spurs v Toronto Raptors
Top 12 free agents to watch as NBA free agency opens
NBA: JUN 12 Western Conference Playoffs Second Round - Jazz at Clippers
Kawhi Leonard expected to re-sign with Clippers, reportedly will listen to...