Report: Heat signing P.J. Tucker from Bucks, who’ll keep Bobby Portis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Heat’s big night continues.

Miami is poaching P.J. Tucker from the defending-champion Bucks, who’ll at least keep Bobby Portis.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

PJ Tucker is signing a two-year, $15 million deal with Miami, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/Pti5ZYmeg0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Tucker's deal includes a player option in Year 2, sources said. https://t.co/iZvPbhPyW9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a second year player option, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

The Heat had the mid-level exception available, because they’re acquiring Kyle Lowry via sign-and-trade rather than signing him outright.

Miami certainly has a type with tough veterans – Jimmy Butler (getting signed to a max extension), Lowry and now Tucker.

Though the 36-year-old Tucker could decline quickly, he just proved his ability to contribute through a deep playoff run. He’s a versatile frontcourt player who plays hardnosed defense and shoots corner 3s. This price is worth the risk.

It’s worth questioning why Milwaukee didn’t re-sign him. The Bucks have been wary of paying the luxury tax. Maybe that’s continuing, even after their title.

Portis is seemingly taking a discount to stay. The largest two-year contract Milwaukee can offer him through the Non-Bird Exception is $8,912,580. So, perhaps that got rounded up in reporting. Any more, and the Bucks must their mid-level exception, though they’re not necessarily saving that to spend on someone else.

Milwaukee would have Portis’ Early Bird Rights next offseason and the ability to pay him around market value.