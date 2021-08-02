Norman Powell ($90M with Trail Blazers), Gary Trent Jr. ($54M with Raptors) re-signing after pre-deadline trade

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT
Gary Trent Jr. and Norman Powell in Raptors-Trail Blazers
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
The Raptors and Trail Blazers exchanged Norman Powell and Gary Trent Jr. just before the trade deadline.

Portland – trying to win quickly – wanted the better, though older, Powell. Toronto – content taking a step back – valued the younger Trent.

Fittingly, both are re-signing for $18 million per year, though Powell will get a much bigger financial commitment from Portland, which is also signing Cody Zeller.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Both Powell and Trent come out ahead after prior contract decisions.

Powell declined his $11,615,328 player option and, as expected, gets a sizable raise. The real question: Will Portland re-signing Powell impress dissatisfied Damian Lillard?

Trent rejected an extension from the Trail Blazers before the season, when they could have offered him only up to $53.76 million over four years. Not only does Trent now get more over just three years, he can enter unrestricted free agency at age 24.

Zeller is a massive defensive upgrade over Enes Kanter at backup center.

