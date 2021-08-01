Reports: Celtics ‘losing confidence’ in re-singing Fournier; Knicks frontrunners?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Evan Fournier isn’t focused on his free agency; he’s focused on Olympic gold for France in Tokyo.

Even without his attention, free agent rumors are flying around about the sharpshooting guard. Boston traded for him at the deadline to boost their playoff chances, and intending to re-sign him, but it looks less and less like Fournier will stay in green. From Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe:

According to a league source, the team is losing confidence in its ability to re-sign veteran wing Evan Fournier. The Celtics acquired Fournier from the Magic in exchange for two second-round picks in March. The move was completed to bolster Boston’s playoff push, and because it would give the Celtics the ability to sign Fournier to a long-term deal this summer despite being over the salary cap since they would hold his Bird Rights… According to a league source, the Celtics prefer to pursue a player with extensive experience and are focused on adding size and shooting, and forward Jeff Green is believed to be a primary target.

That could make the Knicks the frontrunner for his services. Ian Begley of SNY.tv reports that there is mutual interest.

Another player to keep an eye on? Evan Fournier. There has been mutual interest between Fournier and the Knicks, per SNY sources. Fournier had significant support in the organization prior to Thursday’s draft. It doesn’t seem like anything that happened on draft night would change that.

Fournier would bring needed shooting to Madison Square Garden, but the Knicks need a point guard/primary ball handler more. That is their top offseason priority. But with more than $52 million in cap space, New York could fill that point guard role and still pay Fournier.

That seems more likely than Fournier returning to the Celtics.