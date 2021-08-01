Report: Kawhi Leonard declining player option with Clippers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard said before the season he’d decline his $36,016,200 player option.

Even after tearing his ACL, he’s doing it.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to decline his $36 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 1, 2021

Leonard is widely expected to re-sign with the Clippers, though the Mavericks, Heat and Knicks were the teams most interested in the superstar forward.

By opting out, Leonard can increase his salary next season to a projected $39,344,970. That could start a four-year contract worth $176 million with the Clippers.

Leonard could have opted in then signed a four-year extension worth $182 million (which would have brought his contract – including the option year – to $218 million over five years).

So, Leonard clearly isn’t prioritizing maximizing his guaranteed compensation right now. He can earn more over the long run by risking re-entry to free agency.

Which leads to another possibility for this summer.

Leonard could sign a 1+1 contract starting at that $39,344,970. Then, in 2022 free agency, he could sign a five-year max projected to be worth $235 million (rather than just the four-year max he can get this summer).